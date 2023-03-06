Progress under District Good Governance Index reviewed

It is important to mention that the District Administration Baramulla has been making all concerted efforts to improve the service delivery system at ground level and all efforts are on to register best performance with regard to indicators of GGI.

On the occasion, the DC took a detailed review of each department and received updated status and feedback regarding indicators submitted by various district officers. She stressed upon them to gear up their field activities and improve their performance under DGGI in all sectors including PMAY (Urban), Jal Shakti, Atal Pension Yojana, PM-JAY Sehat besides Employment and Mumkin schemes.