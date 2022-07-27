Progressing J&K | Digital initiatives launched in J&K easing life of common masses

Srinagar, July 26: Jammu & Kashmir has embarked on an unprecedented developmental trajectory since August 2019, wherein transformational initiatives in all sectors have been launched with the aid of information technology to ease the life of people.
One such reformative measure is ‘Budget Estimation and Allocation Monitoring System (BEAMS)’. It empowered the J&K citizens to oversee works being executed in their areas on a real time basis.
The administration has successfully implemented innovative initiatives in this regard which inter alia included BEAMS, online submission of bills through J&K PaySys, mandatory administrative approvals, technical sanctions and e-tendering, digital payments, GFR, GeM and related measures which have greatly helped the financial systems in J&K to be at par with any other developing financial system in the country.
Publication of pictorial e-compendiums related to projects completed under Back to Village, District Capex, UT Capex and JKIDFC broadly reflects government’s commitment to engage with the citizens.
Similarly, Mobile Application ‘Satark Nagrik’ and Departmental Vigilance Officers Portal of J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau is one of the comprehensive measures of LG administration for ensuring transparent, accountable, and responsive governance.
The Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVO) Portal has been designed to enable an online communication channel with the DVOs of various departments. In certain cases, the complaints are related to ongoing works, current recruitments, and payments yet to be made against contracts etc. By referring these matters to DVOs, violations/ shortcomings can immediately be rectified and loss to the state exchequer is prevented.
Regarding the services under PSGA, Government has passed directions to DCs to ensure all services are made available to the citizens within the stipulated time frame.
“Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” (AZAN): Land Records Information System was launched on October 22, 2021 by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Under this system, the Public users can now search and view copies of the Scanned data online on CIS Portal- http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/.
In order to further boost transparency in public dealings of the Revenue Department, a mechanism of issuing passbooks to people containing information on all their legal land possessions has been evolved.