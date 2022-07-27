Progressing J&K | Digital initiatives launched in J&K easing life of common masses

One such reformative measure is ‘Budget Estimation and Allocation Monitoring System (BEAMS)’. It empowered the J&K citizens to oversee works being executed in their areas on a real time basis.

The administration has successfully implemented innovative initiatives in this regard which inter alia included BEAMS, online submission of bills through J&K PaySys, mandatory administrative approvals, technical sanctions and e-tendering, digital payments, GFR, GeM and related measures which have greatly helped the financial systems in J&K to be at par with any other developing financial system in the country.