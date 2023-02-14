Progressing J&K |  J&K Tourism industry booming; record 1.88 Cr tourist footfall witnessed in 2022

Srinagar, Feb 14: For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, a record 1.88 Crore tourists visited UT in the year 2022 to enjoy the beauty of various famed tourist spots.

The enhanced tourist arrivals in the Union Territory has generated greatest employment in various regions, highlighting its overall development through a constructive approach, transformative initiatives and inevitable reforms to empower J&K for its people, culture and society. The Government of India is also making a significant thrust to ensure better infrastructural facilities for the region’s people and entice visitors. This has resulted in a fortuitous surge in tourist activities with better law and order, promising security system, and maintenance of peace in addition to infrastructural and connectivity improvements.