Prominent J&K doctor gets Inspiring Pulmonologists of India Award

Srinagar July 4: The Economic Times has felicitated a prominent Chest Physician of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Javaid Malik, with the 'Inspiring Pulmonologists of India Award' at an impressive ceremony in New Delhi.
The award was presented by former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath at the 6th Edition of The Economic Times Doctor’s Day Conclave at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. “This is to recognise Dr Javaid Malik as one of the inspiring pulmonologists of India on the occasion of Doctor’s Day,” the award citation read.
Dr Javaid Malik is Professor and Head, Pulmonary Medicine, at SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar. He is the first DM in J & K in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine from PGI Chandigarh. His research papers have been published in prominent medical journals including the American Journal of Chest and the American Journal of Cardiology, besides his contribution to various textbooks and patient care.