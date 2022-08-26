Prominent Pampore businessman’s death condoled

Srinagar, Aug 26: The death of a prominent Pampore businessman has been mourned.
Father of Maqsood Bhat, Shafiq Bhat, prominent saffron dealers of the country and uncle of reputed advocate Mohmmad Maqbool Shah passed away Thursday after a prolonged illness at his Pampore residence . The departed soul will be remembered for his generosity and philanthropic nature. He would always be remembered for his contribution to society.
A pall of gloom descended on the entire locality after his demise and people expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Fateh Khawani will be held on Tuesday on Aug 30 at 10:30 am at their ancestral graveyard near MEI School, Hospital Road, Pampore.