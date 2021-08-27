Prominent social activist from Kargil, Mussa Chiktan passes away

A known social and political activist from Kargil, Chiktan was associated with National Conference (NC).

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Chiktan and termed him a prominent senior citizen of ShakarChiktan area.

In his condolence message, the CEC described Chiktan as an outstanding public representative and social worker, and said that his death was a great loss to the society.

He said that his contribution to Kargil district in general and ShakarChiktan sub-division in particular would be remembered for a long time.

Khan expressed his solidarity and conveyed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

He offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

“I am very sad to hear about the demise of Muhammad MussaChiktan, a prominent social activist and NC leader of Kargil district. Kargil has lost a tireless leader, who was known for peace, harmony and democratic values. My sincere condolences to his family, relatives and his associates,” said social and political activist from Kargil, SajadHussainKargili.