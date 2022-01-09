Prominent Srinagar school accused of risking lives by hiding positive COVID diagnosis of students

Parents, whose wards tested COVID positive during the 15-day camp at ski-resort Gulmarg, scheduled to conclude on Monday, January 10, told Greater Kashmir that the camp of 100 students was called off three days ahead of the schedule by the school management "while citing the prevailing bad weather".

It was only after an outcry and when the students themselves informed their parents about the positive Covid diagnosis, the parents came to know about the development, they said.

The development came to the fore on January 5 when one of the students who had met with an accident at the camp two days before and had to be brought to a Srinagar hospital, tested COVID-19 alerting other students and their parents, Fazal Kashani, a relative of the student said, adding another of their wards was still part of the camp at the time. The school however turned a blind eye thereby risking lives, Kashani alleged.