Promoted in 2019, in-charge lecturers of Kashmir division await posting

Srinagar, Jan 28: The School Education Department (SED) has delayed the posting of lecturers since 2019 leaving them in a state of despair.
The postings have been delayed as the department has raised queries over the validity of degrees obtained by these in-charge lecturers through distance mode.
However, the lecturers have opposed the government move saying that the degrees were obtained through recognised universities in line with the government Order No 252 of Higher Education and 940 of Education in J&K.
The lecturers accused the authorities of putting them to mental agony for its inordinate delay in issuing their posting orders in the last more than two years.
A group of aggrieved in-charge lecturers said that they were promoted to the lecturer post in July 2019 but their posting orders were yet to be issued by the department.
“The Department of School Education issued elevation lists as lecturers in different subjects in July 2019 and the promotees were directed to report to respective directorates with relevant documents,” an aggrieved lecturer said.
He said the in-charge lecturers from Kashmir division who have genuine distance mode degrees completed in light of government Order No 252 of Higher Education and 940 of Education, sought proper permission from DDOs in light of circulars issued by the then Director in 2000 and 2012 as well.
“The circulars issued in this regard in 2000 and 2012 are still in vogue and no official of the department has rescinded or quashed these circulars so far,” the lecturer said.
The aggrieved lecturers said a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary as its Chairman and five administrative secretaries as members, was constituted in 2011 with regard to the validity and recognition of degrees obtained through distance mode of education in J&K.
“The recommendations made by the high level committee were approved by the Cabinet of J&K as well. The Higher Education Department issued final order No 252 HE of 2012 regarding validity of distance mode degrees in J&K,” the aggrieved lecturers said.
They said that the promoted in-charge lecturers in different disciplines in July 2019 obtained their PG degrees through UGC, Distance Education Council or Distance Education Bureau recognised universities.
“We are subjected to mental depression for none of our fault. The Director Education Kashmir earlier constituted a committee for scrutiny of the documents of the lecturers wherein the committee recommended for grant of post facto permission from the administrative department,” the lecturer said.
They said that the PG degrees were authenticated by the DSEK in light of the government Order No 940 of Education dated November 17, 2017 and 252 of the Higher Education.
“Our names were recommended for placement as lecturers vide letters No 1 DSEK/PGMT-PF/05 and other official communication as well,” the lecturer said.
While the posting of lecturers in the Kashmir division is pending, the Director School Education Jammu has issued posting and adjustment orders of all those Masters who have done their PG degree in distance and sought permission from DDOs and CEOs.
“Even post facto permission was accorded by Chief Education Officers as they were empowered by Director Education Jammu vide circular No DSEJ/Trg/14319-26,” the lecturers said.
The lecturers said that the School Education Department elevated the distance PG degree holders in Biotechnology in 2012, Psychology in 2014-2015 and Zoology in 2018 as well.
“All of them are working as lecturers on the basis of distance mode degrees. Their counterparts from the Jammu division having the same degrees from the same universities were adjusted by DSEJ some 18 months ago,” the lecturers said.
They said the posting of the lecturers was delayed in the Kashmir division for unknown reasons.
“More than two years have passed and we are still waiting for our posting order. This is a clear cut violation of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India and denial of justice on the basis of equality as some in-charge lecturers of one division are adjusted while the posting is awaited in another division,” the lecturers said.
Principal Secretary School Education Department, Bishwajit Kumar Singh told Greater Kashmir that the verification of distance degrees obtained by in-charge lecturers started in 2019.
“I know in-charge lecturers in Jammu got the posting orders but there is no discrimination at all in it. The issue started in 2019 and we are following it on priority,” he said.
Singh said that the verification of degrees would leave no scope for any complaints from any side.
“We will issue posting orders of in-charge lecturers in the Kashmir division soon,” he said.