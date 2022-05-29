Promotion, Development of Cultural Festivals Scheme | VC IUST inaugurates 3 day Cultural Festival at Anantnag

Anantnag: Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Professor Shakeel Romshoo, on Sunday inaugurated a three day South Kashmir Cultural festival at Government Degree College for Boys, Anantnag.

Being organized by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in association with GDC Anantnag and other allied departments, the festival is part of a series of mega festivals being organized by JKAACL across the UT under the scheme “Promotion and Development of Cultural Festivals”.