Promotion, Development of Cultural Festivals Scheme | VC IUST inaugurates 3 day Cultural Festival at Anantnag
Anantnag: Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Professor Shakeel Romshoo, on Sunday inaugurated a three day South Kashmir Cultural festival at Government Degree College for Boys, Anantnag.
Being organized by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in association with GDC Anantnag and other allied departments, the festival is part of a series of mega festivals being organized by JKAACL across the UT under the scheme “Promotion and Development of Cultural Festivals”.
The main highlight of the festival was Qawali performance by celebrated Qawal-Jamil Rampuri whose mesmerizing presentation evoked applause from the audience.
Secretary, JKAAC, Bharat Singh, said that the Academy is trying to reach every segment of the society through such mega festivals adding that the main objective of the scheme is to promote and develop culture at the grassroots level.
During the inaugural session, noted Kashmiri writer, Ghulam Nabi Aatish presented keynote address highlighting the cultural and literary traditions of South Kashmir.
Professor Shakeel Romshoo applauded the efforts of JKAACL towards reviving cultural activities across the Union Territory.
During the three day festival, a series of events including Qawalis, Sufi talks and plays on Sufism will be organised. The inaugural event was attended by several noted academicians and prominent citizens besides Principals GDCs Anantnag.
Renowned Kashmiri academician, Professor Muhammad Zaman Azurdah presided over the technical session held on the topic “Cultural Traditions of South Kashmir.
On second day of the event, noted Qawals Nizami Bandhu will perform at GDC Anantnag besides presentation of a series of other events.