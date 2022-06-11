Promotion of border tourism | Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates viewing point at Chorwan in Gurez

Srinagar: Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, during his three day review tour of Gurez visited the border village of Chorwan where he inaugurated a viewing point constructed by the Army to promote border tourism in the area.
According to a press note, thee model viewing point has been constructed by the Army to facilitate the large number of tourists thronging Gurez this tourist season and are keen to visit border areas.
This initiative comes in wake of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan and the mandate of the Lieutenant Governor to promote border tourism in order to boost the economy and infrastructure development of bordering areas.
“During his visit he was also briefed about the Green FDL initiative on a forward post where Kashmir’s first windmill has been established by the Army to reduce consumption of fuel and carbon footprint. Since Gurez does not have capacitive power supply the locals and Army personnel are dependent on Diesel Generators for power supply which incurs a huge financial impact on the government. The advisor was also recommended that such renewable sources of energy be explored to ameliorate the power crisis in Gurez,” the press note added.
Numerous arduous initiatives have been undertaken by the Army in collaboration with the District Administration and J&K Tourism Department following which the valley has witnessed a huge inflow of tourists bringing a ray of hope for the locals of this remote valley. It is anticipated that through these incessant initiatives more than 50,000 tourists will visit Gurez this season and contribute immensely to boost the economy of the valley.
The Advisor lauded the initiatives of the Army in Gurez and complimented the joint efforts of the Army, Civil Administration and Locals in catalysing development and maintaining peace and tranquility in the region.