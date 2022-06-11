Promotion of border tourism | Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates viewing point at Chorwan in Gurez

Srinagar: Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, during his three day review tour of Gurez visited the border village of Chorwan where he inaugurated a viewing point constructed by the Army to promote border tourism in the area.

According to a press note, thee model viewing point has been constructed by the Army to facilitate the large number of tourists thronging Gurez this tourist season and are keen to visit border areas.

This initiative comes in wake of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan and the mandate of the Lieutenant Governor to promote border tourism in order to boost the economy and infrastructure development of bordering areas.