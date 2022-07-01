Properly dispose of Qurbani offal, animal hides: GCC

A statement of GCC issued here said that extending greetings on the beginning of the blessed month of ‘Dhul Hijjah’, the group cautioned against wayward disposal of the sacrificial waste (offal and hides) in utter disregard of the spirit and sanctity of ‘Qurbani’ offered on Eid-ul-Adha.

The GCC urged the devout “not to throw the offal and hides of sacrificial animals out in the open on the roadsides, alleys or into water bodies and instead bury all such sacrificial waste properly to protect it from stray dogs and other animals.