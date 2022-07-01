Properly dispose of Qurbani offal, animal hides: GCC

Srinagar, July 1: The Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) J&K Friday made a fervent appeal to the public to ensure the appropriate disposal of ‘Qurbani’ offal and sacrificial animal skins and hides.
A statement of GCC issued here said that extending greetings on the beginning of the blessed month of ‘Dhul Hijjah’, the group cautioned against wayward disposal of the sacrificial waste (offal and hides) in utter disregard of the spirit and sanctity of ‘Qurbani’ offered on Eid-ul-Adha.
The GCC urged the devout “not to throw the offal and hides of sacrificial animals out in the open on the roadsides, alleys or into water bodies and instead bury all such sacrificial waste properly to protect it from stray dogs and other animals.
It urged the divisional administration, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), urban local bodies, Panchayats and NGOs, Waqf Board, and other religious bodies to run a sustained awareness and advocacy campaign in the right earnest.
"The SMC and divisional and district administration may also organise interactive meetings with Imams, Khateebs, clerics, and community leaders to further sensitise the public and their officials about the proper disposal of sacrificial animal waste and hides,” the statement said.