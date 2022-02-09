Properties of 610 Kashmiri Pandits restored in J&K: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said in the Rajya Sabha that 3,000 state government jobs were created for Kashmiri migrants under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 (PMDP-2015) with an outlay of Rs 1,080 crore.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed 1,739 migrants and selected additional 1,098 migrants under PMDP-2015.