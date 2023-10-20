Property of absconding terrorist attached in Awantipora: Police

The order was executed today by the revenue authorities along with police and village representatives.

“The said terrorist involved in case FIR No. 36/2023 U/S 18,20,23,25,38 and 39 UA(P) act and 7/25 Indian Arms Act of Police Station Tral was declared as proclaimed offender by Hon’ble special NIA Court Pulwama U/S 82 CrPC earlier after absconding terrorist failed to appear before investigating agency,” read statement.

Pertinently, the Pak based terrorist Feroz Ganie is involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing in arms and ammunition and activating local terror networks.