Property owners in Baramulla asked to furnish details of tenants to police

Baramulla, May 23: The Baramulla District Magistrate, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asghar, has issued an order directing all the property owners across the Baramulla district to maintain a comprehensive registry of tenants and submit their detailed particulars to the concerned police station within two days of renting out their properties or within two days of the issuance of this order.
The order issued vide no DMB/PS/2294-235, dated 20 May, is intended to bolster the security measures and ensure the accountability of property owners in keeping their property safe and free from any security threat. The move is also believed to have been initiated after some tenants were found involved in the sex scandals in Kashmir and to address other incidents of social evils.
“All landlords, property owners of Baramulla district who have rented out or intend to rent out their properties are directed to maintain a proper registry of tenants, containing all the particulars thereof in pursuance to section 133 and relevant provisions of IPC about law and order,” reads the order.
The order further reads as, “The property owners, landlords shall also submit information to the concerned police station /police post, whichever, the case may be with regard to detailed particulars of the tenant viz name, address, the purpose of stay, copy of identity proof, any other relevant document/information to be signed by both the landlord and the tenant within two days from renting out their properties, or within two days of issuance of this order, in case property has already been rented out.”
To ensure wide awareness and compliance, the order has been circulated among all Tehsildars, Executive Officers, and Block Development Officers for extensive publicity.