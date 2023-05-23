Property owners in Baramulla asked to furnish details of tenants to police

The order issued vide no DMB/PS/2294-235, dated 20 May, is intended to bolster the security measures and ensure the accountability of property owners in keeping their property safe and free from any security threat. The move is also believed to have been initiated after some tenants were found involved in the sex scandals in Kashmir and to address other incidents of social evils.

“All landlords, property owners of Baramulla district who have rented out or intend to rent out their properties are directed to maintain a proper registry of tenants, containing all the particulars thereof in pursuance to section 133 and relevant provisions of IPC about law and order,” reads the order.