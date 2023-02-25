Property tax to be used for people's welfare, better facilities: Govt

Addressing a news conference today at TRC meeting hall here, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir V K Bidhuri, who was accompanied by SMC Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan, clarified that one-third of the population are already exempted from the property tax as their property area is less than 1000 square feet.

He added that the Jammu and Kashmir is last in the country where the property tax is being imposed. “Unlike other places, the property tax is very less. The property tax will be collected from those whose houses are built at more than 1500 square feet," he said, as per news agency KNO. He also said that the tax to be paid only once in a year.

He added that the collected amount will be used for the people and the amount will remain in the account of corporation and municipal committees only.