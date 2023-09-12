Proposal for hike in remuneration of need based faculty underway: Director Colleges

She said once the proposal is approved, it will be implemented without any delay. “The worthy principal secretary has taken up the initiative and we hope it will be addressed soon,” she said during a programme organised by the women’s College Baramulla on Tuesday.

The lecturers employed as need based faculty in different colleges had been demanding hike in the remuneration besides winter salaries which they are not provided.

The director colleges was chief guest at a programme organised by the Government Degree College for Women (GDC) in Baramulla, titled the Home Fest, themed 'Epitome of Creativity.'