Proposal for hike in remuneration of need based faculty underway: Director Colleges

Baramulla, Sep 12: The director colleges higher education, Prof (Dr Yasmin Ashai) on Tuesday said that the proposal for hike in the remuneration of need based faculty during the academic arrangement, in the colleges has been initiated. The proposal is in the finance department.
She said once the proposal is approved, it will be implemented without any delay. “The worthy principal secretary has taken up the initiative and we hope it will be addressed soon,” she said during a programme organised by the women’s College Baramulla on Tuesday.
The lecturers employed as need based faculty in different colleges had been demanding hike in the remuneration besides winter salaries which they are not provided.
The director colleges was chief guest at a programme organised by the Government Degree College for Women (GDC) in Baramulla, titled the Home Fest, themed 'Epitome of Creativity.'
Addressing the gathering, Director Ashai highlighted the significance of the National Education Policy 2020, which places a strong emphasis on enhancing students' employability and fostering entrepreneurial spirit.
Speaking on the occasion, Professor, Dr Yasmin Ashai said ,” Just as we require food for sustenance, it is equally important to understand how creatively we consume and choose the right foods.” She said Home Fest is an initiative led by the Department of Home Science at GDC Women's College Baramulla, providing students with a platform to showcase their talents and skills.
One of the event's central themes was the promotion of self-reliance and entrepreneurship among students. The festival provided students with the opportunity to display their skills, including Mehandi art and culinary creations, with an aim to prepare them for future entrepreneurial ventures.
Director Ashai said that many students had already ventured into the world of entrepreneurship through digital platforms, operating cloud kitchens and receiving online orders for baked goods such as cakes, especially during festivals. “Additionally, they received orders for homemade pickles and tomato sauce, which further boosted their confidence and motivation to start their own businesses,” she said.
The Home Fest not only celebrated the artistic and culinary talents of the students but also encouraged them to explore the world of entrepreneurship, aligning with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 to prepare the youth for self-reliance and innovation.
The event received widespread participation and appreciation, and it is expected to continue inspiring young minds to explore their creativity and entrepreneurial potential in the years to come. The event will continue for two days.