Prosecuting Officers to receive interview guidance from ICP

Srinagar: Initiative for Competition Promotion in Jammu & Kashmir (ICP) is conducting the interview guidance program and mock interviews for the aspirants who cleared prosecuting officers Mains Exam conducted by J&K Public Services Commission.
The program will be carried under the guidance of retired members of JKPSC, retired and serving officers and academicians.
Feedback will be given by the eminent panelist indicating the strength and weakness of the students who face the mock session.
Interested candidates who have qualified for the personality test may send a copy of their Detailed Application Form (DAF) on WhatsApp @ 9797821434.