Prospective candidates make a beeline for IUST's open day initiative

Awantipora, May 29 : The well manicured lawns of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Monday swarmed with hundreds of new admission seekers.
For the second straight year, the university organised the 'Open Day'--a novel initiative, which provided an opportunity to the new admission seekers to know about a flurry of courses offered by the university.
Different departments of the university had set up stalls with staff giving students a rundown about the courses offered by the respective departments.
Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST told Greater Kashmir that the objective of the Open Days program is to provide an opportunity to the potential prospective applicants to visit the campus and choose their courses themselves.
" In a traditional system, these are parents who usually opt courses for their children, but during Open Days students as well their parents get a chance to expose themselves to different courses and have a look around the campus", he said.
Romshoo said that it is the second year when the university organised the Open Day.
"This year we received a good response from the admission seekers", he said.
A swarm of students seeking admission for both UG, through National Testing Agency(NTA), and PG courses showed up at the university and interacted with the heads and staff of different departments and schools. Zaid Ahmad, who seeks admission in a UG course said that he was amazed at seeing the campus.
" The campus is located at the foothills of lofty Wasturwn hill. Every thing in the campus lies in an apple pie order. I was surprised to see the spruced up pathways and well maintained campus”, Ahmad said.
Another prospective applicant said that the university is offering some non-conventional courses like Peace and Conflict Studies and Actuarial Mathematics.
"Speaking candidly, I had never heard of such courses", she said.
The IUST has made university buses available at various pick-up points to ferry the prospective applicants and their parents to the campus.