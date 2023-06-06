‘Protect J&K’s eco-fragile environment’

“GCC has welcomed the June 5th Environment Day statement of LG Manoj Sinha calling for people's cooperation in protection and preservation of the natural environment of Jammu and Kashmir. The GCC has accordingly appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to adopt simple life style and heed the Prime Minister's call for adoption of LIFE ( life style for environment) which India has included in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of the country's climate action plan and towards climate justice. A mass movement for LIFE propagates a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation.”

GCC has also called upon people to say no to single use and banned plastics and adopt the practice of four Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Restore) in daily life, particularly with respect to the use of unbanned plastics and non biodegradable substances. The GCC has also appealed to the UT government to implement its solid waste management rules in all urban areas in the UT to rid these areas of the menace of accumulated and undisposed solid waste and also instruct the panchayats to ensure proper disposal of solid waste in the rural areas as sanitation is very much among the duties assigned to Panchayats.