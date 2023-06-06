‘Protect J&K’s eco-fragile environment’

Srinagar, June 6: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) , a non-political collective of academics, former civil servants and professionals from Jammu and Kashmir has called upon the people to contribute their bit towards protection of environment, ecology and biodiversity in the Union Territory.
In a statement, the GCC has observed that although the government is taking many steps to usher in socio economic development in the UT, it is primarily the responsibility of the local people to take care of environment, ecology and biodiversity which have already suffered damages over the last many decades.
“Environment has become fragile and may deteriorate irreversibly if not taken care of now,” it said. The statement underlined the need for developmental activities and projects undertaken by the government to be environmentally sustainable to protect the natural resources, natural environment and unique natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.
“GCC has welcomed the June 5th Environment Day statement of LG Manoj Sinha calling for people's cooperation in protection and preservation of the natural environment of Jammu and Kashmir. The GCC has accordingly appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to adopt simple life style and heed the Prime Minister's call for adoption of LIFE ( life style for environment) which India has included in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of the country's climate action plan and towards climate justice. A mass movement for LIFE propagates a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation.”
GCC has also called upon people to say no to single use and banned plastics and adopt the practice of four Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Restore) in daily life, particularly with respect to the use of unbanned plastics and non biodegradable substances. The GCC has also appealed to the UT government to implement its solid waste management rules in all urban areas in the UT to rid these areas of the menace of accumulated and undisposed solid waste and also instruct the panchayats to ensure proper disposal of solid waste in the rural areas as sanitation is very much among the duties assigned to Panchayats.
“The GCC has also recommended to the government to promote only environmentally sustainable tourism and to regulate tourism in a manner that not only promotes economic gains to the people engaged in tourism but also protects the natural environment and natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir from any unintended damage,” the statement added.
“We express hope that people of J&K will accept the responsibility of helping to preserve and protect the God endowed natural beauty of the UT, for the sake of their children, grand children and future generations. GCC calls for creation of mass awareness, particularly among youth, about importance of protection of our natural resources and natural environment,” it said.