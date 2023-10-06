Protecting Transgenders’ Rights | JKAS officer appointed as complaint officer in GAD

Jammu, Oct 6: The government Friday appointed an officer of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) as ‘Complaint officer’ in the General Administration Department.
“In terms of Section 11 of ‘The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019’, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of IrfanManzoor, JI(AS, Under Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, as ‘Complaint Officer’ in the General Administration Department,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary SanjeevVerma.