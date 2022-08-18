Protest against drinking water shortage at Bangdara-Kreeri

Baramulla: The residents of Bangdara -Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district staged protest on Thursday against the department of Jalshakti for their failure to provide tap water to the area.

The protesters mostly women blocked the Bangdara-Kreeri road for around two hours and lifted blockage only after being assured by the authorities of solving the issue on priority basis.

The protesters said that scarcity of drinking water exist since long, however, for last over seven months, the issue has worsened. “We are without drinking water since long,” said Gulshana a protesting woman. “At a time when administration is claiming to provide drinking water to each household, we are deprived of same since last several years,”added Gulshana.

The locals said that even authorities could have managed the crisis by sending water tankers to the area, however, despite repeated pleas, they failed to do so, resulting in the severe hardships to the locals.