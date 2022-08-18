Protest against drinking water shortage at Bangdara-Kreeri

Baramulla: The residents of Bangdara -Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district staged protest on Thursday against the department of Jalshakti for their failure to provide tap water to the area.
The protesters mostly women blocked the Bangdara-Kreeri road for around two hours and lifted blockage only after being assured by the authorities of solving the issue on priority basis.
The protesters said that scarcity of drinking water exist since long, however, for last over seven months, the issue has worsened. “We are without drinking water since long,” said Gulshana a protesting woman. “At a time when administration is claiming to provide drinking water to each household, we are deprived of same since last several years,”added Gulshana.
The locals said that even authorities could have managed the crisis by sending water tankers to the area, however, despite repeated pleas, they failed to do so, resulting in the severe hardships to the locals.
“We are forced to fetch water from dirty streams which has potential to cause water born diseases,” Said Khurshid Ahmad, a local residents. “From last few weeks, some of the local residents have tested for jaundice, and we presume it is because of filthy water we are drinking,” added Khurshid.
The protesters later ended their protest after assurance by the officials of the Jal Shakti department that their issue will be resolved soon.
The Assistant Executive engineer, Jal Shakti department said that under the existing water supply scheme is not sufficient to fulfil the drinking water demand of the area as scores of new houses have come up over few years. He said a new water supply scheme worth over Rs seven crores will be initiated soon in the area which will issue their problem.
“The new water supply scheme worth over Rs seven crores is in offing. Tenders have been already issued. With the completion of the scheme the drinking water problem of the area will be solved till then we will ensure that people of the area are supplied drinking water through water tankers,” said Assistant Executive engineer Kreeri.