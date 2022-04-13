Protest by women against shortage of drinking water

Baramulla, Apr 13 : Scores of woman from Noor Mohalla Jal Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district held a protest against the shortage of drinking water in their area.
The women assembled infront of the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla office and raised slogans against the Jal Shakti Department for its failure to supply tap water to the area.
The said that the entire Mohalla is without drinking water facility for last several years. They said that despite assurance from the officials of the Jal shakti department that their issue will be resolved, but nothing has been done in this direction so far.
“The officials of the concerned department assured several times that water pipes will be laid down and water supply will be made available to the area. However, despite passing of several years, no progress was made. With the result the woes of the Mohalla residents continue,” said Zareefa Begum, a woman.
The protesting woman said that despite keeping fast, they are forced to march to deputy commissioner Baramulla office with the hope that he will directly intervene and resolve their issue.