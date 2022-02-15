Protest, clashes in central Kashmir's Magam

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that tensions rose after some Army personnel which were part of a patrol "barged into a residential house and burnt the picture of Qasim Solemani" a prominent Shia Iranian military officer who was killed in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport some years back.

Locals staged a protest against the Army and clashed with the security forces for allegedly setting the picture of Qasim Solemani ablaze.