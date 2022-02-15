Protest, clashes in central Kashmir's Magam

Srinagar, Feb 15: Locals in Magam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday held a protest and pelted stones at the security forces.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that tensions rose after some Army personnel which were part of a patrol "barged into a residential house and burnt the picture of Qasim Solemani" a prominent Shia Iranian military officer who was killed in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport some years back.
Locals staged a protest against the Army and clashed with the security forces for allegedly setting the picture of Qasim Solemani ablaze.
However, a police spokesman said that the protest was held after locals alleged that security forces misbehaved with them.
“Today at about 13 00 hrs , people of village Malbuchan Magam held protest at Magam main chowk alleging that a party of security forces while on patrol in the village Malbuchan misbehaved with locals of the village, " a police statement said.
"Senior Police and civil officers visited the spot & talked to the locals . Traffic is restored and situation is under control.
The officers assured the locals that allegations are being enquired into and necessary action, if required, shall be taken accordingly," it added.