Protest, clashes in central Kashmir's Magam

Locals staged a protest against the Army and clashed with the security forces for allegedly setting the picture of Qasim Solemani ablaze.
Locals in Magam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday held a protest and pelted stones at the security forces.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 15: Locals in Magam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday held a protest and pelted stones at the security forces.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that tensions rose after some Army personnel which were part of a patrol "barged into a residential house and burnt the picture of Qasim Solemani" a prominent Shia Iranian military officer who was killed in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport some years back.

Locals staged a protest against the Army and clashed with the security forces for allegedly setting the picture of Qasim Solemani ablaze.

However, a police spokesman said that the protest was held after locals alleged that security forces misbehaved with them.

“Today at about 13 00 hrs , people of village Malbuchan Magam held protest at Magam main chowk alleging that a party of security forces while on patrol in the village Malbuchan misbehaved with locals of the village, " a police statement said.

"Senior Police and civil officers visited the spot & talked to the locals . Traffic is restored and situation is under control.

The officers assured the locals that allegations are being enquired into and necessary action, if required, shall be taken accordingly," it added.

