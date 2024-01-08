Protest erupts in Baramulla’s Nowpora area over water scarcity

Baramulla, Jan 8: The residents of Nowpora and its adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district took to the streets on Monday in a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for its failure to provide adequate water supply to at least five villages in the area.

Among the protesters were the former MLA Shoiab Nabi Lone. The protesters blocked the main road in the area for several hours, demanding swift action to restore water service.

The protesters voiced their concerns about the abrupt disruption in water supply over the past month and highlighted the impact on the lives of residents in the affected villages, which include Nowgam, Shrakwara, Vizar, and Mirangund.

Farooq Ahmad, a local resident, while highlighting the hardship faced by the affected residents, said that they were facing shortage of daily drinking water.

Former MLA Shoiab Lone attributed the problem to a sudden diversion of drinking water supply by Jal Shakti Department officials.

He said they are not against supplying tap water to some other area, however, it should not come at the expense of the affected villages. He demanded an immediate restoration of water supply and a resolution of the issue.

“The water supply is badly affected here in five villages. We demand immediate restoration of the water supply,” said Shoiab Lone during the sit-in protest.

The protesters called for a prompt action to prevent deprivation of drinking water for the affected villages.

Several administrative officials later visited the spot and assured the protesting residents that the issue will be addressed without any delay.