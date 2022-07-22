Protest erupts over water shortage in Kupwara

Kupwara July 22: The residents of Zachaldara Friday held a protest against Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the past several days.
A group of residents including women staged a protest on the Zachaldara-Handwara road bringing traffic to a complete halt.
The protesters said that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water for the past several days.
They said that the authorities had failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.
The protesters said that the Jal Shakti department had taken them for a ride, leaving them with no option but to stage the protest.
The residents said that if their problem was not redressed at the earliest, they would once again hit the streets.
They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jahangir in this regard so that their hardships may end.