Protest held against BDC Uri Chairman over failure to perform duties

The protesters blocked the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road near Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri for around two hours. They were chanting slogans against Assistant Commissioner Panchayat (ACP) Baramulla and Block Development Officer (BDO) Uri.

Earlier, these sarpancs and panchs of block Uri had submitted no-confidence motion against the BDC Uri. Following which an order was issued by the BDO Uri asking all the sarpanchs to attend a meeting in this regard on Wednesday.