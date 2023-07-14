Protest in Shopian against attack on migrant workers
Shopian, July 14: To denounce the attack on three migrants workers, people in south Kashmir's Shopian district held a strong protest demonstration on Friday.

On Thursday, terrorists opened fire on three workers in Gagaran area. They were seriously injured.

At around 5 pm, hundreds of people from all walks of life took out a protest from Gole Chakri to Sangloo to condemn the attack.

Raising slogans against the despicable attacks on innocent civilians, the protesters demanded an immediate end of such acts. Magray Mansoor, a social activist from the town told Greater Kashmir that such attacks were aimed at disturbing the communal harmony and peace.

