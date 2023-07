Srinagar, July 14: The Srinagar-Baramulla Highway has been blocked by a large gathering of protesters for the past three hours, causing immense inconvenience to commuters.

The demonstration is in opposition to the installation of smart meters, a move that has sparked concern among local residents.

The blockade near Umarabad in the HMT area has disrupted the flow of traffic along the vital highway, resulting in long queues of stranded vehicles and frustrated travelers.