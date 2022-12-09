Protests erupt in Ganderbal over property damages in  Z-Morh tunnel blasting

The local residents staged a protest demonstration on Srinagar-Leh Highway which resulted in the disruption of traffic movement. However later Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal and SHO police station Gund Arshid Ahmad rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters.

The locals said that their residential houses have developed cracks due to blasting taking place at under construction Z -Morh tunnel near Shitkadi Sonamarg, Gagengar adding that despite repeated pleas the concerned agencies have delayed any compensation for the property damage.