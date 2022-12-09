Protests erupt in Ganderbal over property damages in  Z-Morh tunnel blasting

Ganderbal, Dec 9: Residents of Shitkadi and Gagengar villages of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district on Friday held a protest demonstration against the APCO construction company and NHIDCL responsible for the construction of Z -Morh tunnel here for failing to compensate them for the damages caused to their residential houses due to the blasting work.
The local residents staged a protest demonstration on Srinagar-Leh Highway which resulted in the disruption of traffic movement. However later Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal and SHO police station Gund Arshid Ahmad rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters.
The locals said that their residential houses have developed cracks due to blasting taking place at under construction Z -Morh tunnel near Shitkadi Sonamarg, Gagengar adding that despite repeated pleas the concerned agencies have delayed any compensation for the property damage.
According to the residents, their houses are situated close to the Z -Morh tunnel which has made their lives miserable and they are living in constant fear for the last five years.
"In 2017, then deputy commissioner Ganderbal had constituted a committee to have a fact-finding report and assess the damages caused by the blasting work and so far five years have passed but the concerned agencies have neither submitted a report nor provided any compensation so far," Abdul Hamid a local resident said.
" We are around 70 families here living in constant fear for the last five years and despite various representations and pleas, the authorities have not provided any compensation so far to the people whose houses are damaged nor any permanent solution to the problem of pollution caused by the work," another local resident said.
Later Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal and SHO police station Gund Arshid Ahmad rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters and assured them that the matter would be taken up with the concerned higher authorities. After the assurances from the Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal, the locals called off their protest peacefully. Officials from NHIDCL didn't respond to the phone calls by this newspaper.