Protests in south Kashmir, Ganderbal against civilian killing

Shopian/Ganderbal, May 30: To denounce the killing of a civilian in Anantnag, people from different walks of life held protests and took out candle light marches in south Kashmir and Ganderbal on Tuesday.
On Sunday evening, terrorists shot dead Deepu, an Udhampur based worker near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag district.
Civil society members, trade bodies, transporters and political activists on Monday held protests and took out candle light marches in Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam districts to deplore the killing of Deepu. In Shopian, scores of people, carrying placards staged a protest near historic Goal chowk. The protested were demanding an end to the killings of innocent civilians. Magray Mansoor, a civil society activist told Greater Kashmir that Kashmir is an abode of Rishis and Munis and there is no space for such killings. " Killing an innocent is like killing entire humanity", Magray said.
In Pulwama, people from different walks of life took out a candle march against the killing. The protesters marched through various streets of town and chanted slogans against the killing of unarmed civilians. The protest was led by Mudasir Dar, a social activist. He said that they gathered to express their outrage against the innocent killing. Dar said that such bestial attacks on civilians are unpalatable to people and needed to be condemned in no uncertain terms.
In neighbouring Kulgam district, scores of people gathered near clock tower and held a protest against the yesterday's killing. " We are against all civilian killings irrespective of religion, caste and creed. We demand LG sahab to hold a credible probe into this unfortunate incident", said a miffed protester. Similarly in Anantnag town, workers from Apni Party and civil society members took out a candle light march from Lal Chowk to Mendhi Chowk to denounce the killing. Peaceful protest march held in Ganderbal against civilian killing in Anantnag
A peaceful protest march was held in Ganderbal town on Tuesday against the civilian killing in Anantnag on Monday. Traders body Ganderbal, civil society members besides locals took part on the peaceful protest march here and condemned the killing. A candle-light peaceful protest march was held at the main town Gund in Ganderbal district to denounce the killing of an Udhampur resident in Anantnag yesterday. The protesters carried candle in their hands as a mark of protest. Various locals including senior citizens participated in the candle light protest.