Protests in south Kashmir, Ganderbal against civilian killing

In Pulwama, people from different walks of life took out a candle march against the killing. The protesters marched through various streets of town and chanted slogans against the killing of unarmed civilians. The protest was led by Mudasir Dar, a social activist. He said that they gathered to express their outrage against the innocent killing. Dar said that such bestial attacks on civilians are unpalatable to people and needed to be condemned in no uncertain terms.

In neighbouring Kulgam district, scores of people gathered near clock tower and held a protest against the yesterday's killing. " We are against all civilian killings irrespective of religion, caste and creed. We demand LG sahab to hold a credible probe into this unfortunate incident", said a miffed protester. Similarly in Anantnag town, workers from Apni Party and civil society members took out a candle light march from Lal Chowk to Mendhi Chowk to denounce the killing. Peaceful protest march held in Ganderbal against civilian killing in Anantnag