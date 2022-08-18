Protracted violence has damaged J&K’s interests to its core: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said that the enduring violence, over the past more than 30 years, has damaged the interests of J&K to its core.

He said the gun culture has not only stopped the growth of J&K in terms of its development but has also been hindering the prospect of the Union Territory (UT).

According to a press note, Bukhari was addressing a grand public rally at north Kashmir’s Kupwara, wherein people and party workers gave him a rousing reception on his arrival at the venue. The workers, wearing similar outfits, were raising slogans hailing their leader at the rally.

Apni Party President said that only a peaceful environment can bring J&K out of the prevailing uncertainty and chaos.

He said, “For a better future for our youth, we need sustained peace and tranquillity in J&K. We cannot expect a better future unless we get rid of the violence and evil politics. If we have peace here, we can have prosperity and development which will eventually make the future of our youth prosperous and protected.”