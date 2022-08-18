Protracted violence has damaged J&K’s interests to its core: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said that the enduring violence, over the past more than 30 years, has damaged the interests of J&K to its core.
He said the gun culture has not only stopped the growth of J&K in terms of its development but has also been hindering the prospect of the Union Territory (UT).
According to a press note, Bukhari was addressing a grand public rally at north Kashmir’s Kupwara, wherein people and party workers gave him a rousing reception on his arrival at the venue. The workers, wearing similar outfits, were raising slogans hailing their leader at the rally.
Apni Party President said that only a peaceful environment can bring J&K out of the prevailing uncertainty and chaos.
He said, “For a better future for our youth, we need sustained peace and tranquillity in J&K. We cannot expect a better future unless we get rid of the violence and evil politics. If we have peace here, we can have prosperity and development which will eventually make the future of our youth prosperous and protected.”
He said that gun has ruined J&K in terms of loss of lives and the well-being of the people. He said, “We have lost around 1.5 lakh people, mostly youngsters to the violence here during the past thirty years. Also, J&K has got its growth in terms of development and prosperity blocked due to the violence.”
“Almighty has bestowed Kupwara with huge potential and natural resources. Had these resources been harnessed over the years and decades this would have been the most developed place in J&K,” he said.
He added that J&K has huge deposits of marble, but the marble manufacturing units are halted here since the phase of violence started in J&K. This is how violence hinders the economic growth of the people and closes the employment opportunities, he said.
He further said that Kupwara has its significance because of its important geographical location. This district should not have been in this pathetic condition. The leaders who have claimed to be the representative of the Kupwara people have even failed to develop the infrastructure for the district hospital here. “We have several places in Kupwara that can be developed as tourist places. One of such places is Bungus Valley, but we have not developed road connectivity to this beautiful place over the past 75 years. We do not have a reliable road to Sadhna Pass here,” he said.