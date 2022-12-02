Kashmir

Provide adequate drinking water supply to Habba Kadal: PDP

GK Photo
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Dec 2: Arif Laigroo PDP Constituency in-charge Habba Kadal on Friday demanded adequate drinking water supply in Habba Kadal areas.

He said that the Residents of Habba Kadal, area of Srinagar on Friday complained of ‘shortage of drinking water supply in the area from the past several days,’ a press note said.

According to a statement issued here, he said that the residents of the Karfali Mohalla, Dalsanyar, Kani Kadal, Chinkra Mohalla old Fetah Kadal and Zainder Mohallah are facing acute shortage of drinking water from last many days.

