‘Provide arrangements for devotees’

In his statement, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the devotees on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs of the revered saint, Hazrat Syed Ghulam Rasool Shah, popularly known as Nanga Baji Sahib in Malangam Bandipora. The blessed event is set to commence tomorrow, and traditionally, numerous people flock to the shrine of Nanga Baji to offer their obeisance during these days. Therefore, I earnestly request the administration to make all the necessary arrangements to ensure that the devotees are provided with adequate facilities during their visit to the shrine.”