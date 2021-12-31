'Provide exgratia to deceased PDD daily wager’s family'

Srinagar, Dec 31: Apni Party District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather Friday expressed grief over the death of a PDD daily wager, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, who passed away due to electrocution while repairing an electric transformer at Lisser, Kokernag.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said Rather termed the incident as unfortunate and extended his solidarity with the bereaved family members.
He said that such incidents were an outcome of the negligence and lack of coordination between the units of the department for which an inquiry should be ordered to deliver justice to the family of the deceased.
“The department needs to follow a comprehensive modus operandi while putting men at the work of repairing broken wires and transformers. The onus of the safety of these men who work at ground zero lies on those who are in charge. The concerned authorities today need to be questioned about such a heart-wrenching incident where a 30-year-old young man lost his life,” Rather said.