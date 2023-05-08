Provide necessary help to hailstorm affected farmers: Apni Party

In his statement, Mir said, “My heart goes out to the farmers who suffered huge losses to their crops due to the heavy rains along with hailstorms, and snow in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He added, “The paddy crop has been hit hardest, and many farmers will need to replant their crops. However, I am told that there is an acute shortage of paddy seeds in the market. I appeal to the administration and the concerned officials to ensure that adequate supplies of paddy seeds are made available to the affected farmers so that they can replant their crops and recover from their losses.”