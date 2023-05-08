Provide necessary help to hailstorm affected farmers: Apni Party

Srinagar, May 8: Former minister and Apni Party’s senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir on Monday expressed his grief over the losses that the paddy growers have suffered due to the adverse weather conditions in recent days. He has demanded that the administration stand by the affected farmers and provide them with all the necessary help, including compensation.
In his statement, Mir said, “My heart goes out to the farmers who suffered huge losses to their crops due to the heavy rains along with hailstorms, and snow in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.”
He added, “The paddy crop has been hit hardest, and many farmers will need to replant their crops. However, I am told that there is an acute shortage of paddy seeds in the market. I appeal to the administration and the concerned officials to ensure that adequate supplies of paddy seeds are made available to the affected farmers so that they can replant their crops and recover from their losses.”
He also urged the administration to provide compensation to the sufferers. He said, “In these difficult times, the government must stand by the farmers who suffered losses of paddy grains due to the adverse weather conditions. They should be adequately compensated and provided with the paddy seed so that they could replant the crops.”