Providing safe accommodation to panchayat representatives facing threats: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday said that Sarpanchs and Panchs in Kashmir who are facing threats from militants are being provided "safe accommodations".
IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, who was speaking on the side-lines of a function at Tagore Hall Srinagar as per news agency KNO, said, “Since they (Panchs and Sarpanchs) are soft targets, militants find it easy to attack them".
IGP Kashmir was referring to killing of two Sarpanchs in Kashmir in as many days. A Sarpanch was killed in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday evening a day after another Sarpanch was shot dead in Srinagar.
"Sarpanchs and Panchs who are facing threats from militants are being provided safe accommodations in Srinagar and other district headquarters, " he said.
The IGP Kashmir said that the Sarpanch killed in Kulgam yesterday was provided space in Srinagar but he had travelled to south Kashmir without informing the Police.