Provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, Rules, 2022 | Chief Justice inaugurates JKJA’s sensitisation programme

Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Justice Rashid Ali Dar, former Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh were the resource persons.

Delivering the inaugural address, Justice N Kotiswar Singh stated that under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act and MV Amendment Rules much more responsibility has been cast upon the police as well as insurance companies. He remarked that in a collaborative effort/exercise, these stakeholders have to ensure that a person who suffers loss in terms of injury to person, property or life gets the benefit under the Act. He emphasised the necessity of insurance, duties specified to the police officer, registering authority, insurance companies and claim tribunals to determine just and fair compensation in time-bound manner.