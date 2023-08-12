Provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, Rules, 2022 | Chief Justice inaugurates JKJA’s sensitisation programme

Srinagar, Aug 12: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K & Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief J&K Judicial Academy (JKJA), Justice N Kotiswar Singh today inaugurated one-day sensitisation programme on the “Provisions of Chapter XI and XII of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act and the Motor Vehicle Amendment Rules, 2022”.
The programme was organised by JKJA for the Presiding Officers of the MACT, officers of insurance companies and police department.
Chairperson, Governing Committee, JKJA, Justice Sanjeev Kumar; Member, Governing Committee JKJA, Justice Rahul Bharti; Deputy Director, Prosecution, Nadia Nisar and Divisional Manager, United India Insurance Company were also present on the occasion.
Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Justice Rashid Ali Dar, former Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh were the resource persons.
Delivering the inaugural address, Justice N Kotiswar Singh stated that under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act and MV Amendment Rules much more responsibility has been cast upon the police as well as insurance companies. He remarked that in a collaborative effort/exercise, these stakeholders have to ensure that a person who suffers loss in terms of injury to person, property or life gets the benefit under the Act. He emphasised the necessity of insurance, duties specified to the police officer, registering authority, insurance companies and claim tribunals to determine just and fair compensation in time-bound manner.
The Chief Justice highlighted that whenever such an accident happens, Insurance Companies have a big responsibility, not only the moral responsibility, not only contractual obligation but also legal statutory obligation under the Act. “There is a bigger responsibility on the police also because reliability of the case depends upon First Accident Report submitted by an Investigating Officer”, he said.