PSA detention:HC orders release of 2 persons

Srinagar, July 15: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh ordered release of two persons from preventive detention, who were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).
A bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar quashed the detention under PSA against a youth from Shopian, Shafayat Amin Shah while allowing his petition against the detention order passed by District Magistrate Shopian against him on April 9, 2022.
The court directed the authorities to release the detainee forthwith if not needed in any other case.
Shah had challenged the detention order on the ground that the detaining authority provided no explanation in the grounds of detention as to why he was not been arrested for long two years if the disclosures were available to them two years before.