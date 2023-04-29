PSAJK bids farewell to Director NIT Prof Sehgal

The Association said that Prof Rakesh improved the ranking of his college and also invited school children to the institution of excellence.”After turning the NIT into a world-class college, he turned his focus on the younger minds of Kashmir. For the school children of Kashmir, Prof Rakesh organized scores of trips to showcase the hi-tech labs and infrastructure of NIT. His aim was that their minds get ignited with curiosity and new ideas, and they are inspired by the world of technology. He wanted them to catch young people and turn them into genius engineers, inventors, and entrepreneurs,” a spokesperson of PSAJK said. “He exposed school children to the world of Artificial intelligence and semiconductors.”

The Association said that his efforts already bore fruits. “We have and are witnessing the emergence of newer success stories due to his relentless work and dedication. His lasting impact will continue for years.”