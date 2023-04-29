PSAJK bids farewell to Director NIT Prof Sehgal

Srinagar, Apr 29: Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) today said that the tenure of Prof Rakesh Sehgal as Director of NIT Hazratbal was not only a golden period for the NIT but also an era of inspiration for the school children of Kashmir.
The Association said that Prof Rakesh improved the ranking of his college and also invited school children to the institution of excellence.”After turning the NIT into a world-class college, he turned his focus on the younger minds of Kashmir. For the school children of Kashmir, Prof Rakesh organized scores of trips to showcase the hi-tech labs and infrastructure of NIT. His aim was that their minds get ignited with curiosity and new ideas, and they are inspired by the world of technology. He wanted them to catch young people and turn them into genius engineers, inventors, and entrepreneurs,” a spokesperson of PSAJK said. “He exposed school children to the world of Artificial intelligence and semiconductors.”
The Association said that his efforts already bore fruits. “We have and are witnessing the emergence of newer success stories due to his relentless work and dedication. His lasting impact will continue for years.”
The Association said that Prof Rakesh took practical steps to bridge the gap between laboratories and the local people. He was a visionary with a “deep understanding of the education sector and how it can be improved right from school to university level.”
A number of speakers highlighted the achievements of 5.5 years of tenure of Prof Rakesh during a farewell dinner organized by the patrons and Chairpersons of TRM College of Engineering and Research.
A professional teacher and a counselor with the qualities of a good communicator and proficient administrator, Prof Sehgal has left an ever-lasting impression. Prof. Sehgal will be remembered for his vast and visionary approach. An eminent religious scholar Prof Hameed Naseem Rafiabadi, Prof M A Shah, Prof N A Sheikh Prof Naseer Iqbal, and Journalist Mehmood ur Rashid were special invites by the college.
On behalf of the administration of TRM College of Engineering and Research G N Var, Fayaz Ahmad and Feroz Ahmad requested Prof Sehgal to support in establishing the technical institution which is supposed to start its journey this year.