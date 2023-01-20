PSAJK condoles demise of Education Deptt employee’s mother

Srinagar, Jan 20: The Private Schools’ Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) on Friday expressed its profound condolence and grief on the sad demise of mother of Mukhtiyar Ahmad, senior assistant department of Education Srinagar.
The deceased was a pious lady known for her virtues and breathed her last a few days back.
President PSAJK G N Var along with a delegation of PSA Srinagar visited the residence of Mukhtiyar Ahmad to express their sympathy with the bereaved family.
On this occasion, Var said that death cannot be avoided or delayed because it is the ultimate truth and everyone has to leave this temporary world but at the same time losing a loved one especially the beloved mother gives unforgettable pain and the loss can never be fulfilled.
The members of delegation expressed their heartfelt sympathy with the grief stricken family and prayed to Almighty for granting the departed soul highest place in Jannah and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
District Coordinator PSAJK Srinagar Abdul Majid Bhat, Shabir Ahmad of RP School Umarabad, Tahir Ahmed Wagay, Zonal Coordinator PSAJK Batmaloo and Khursheed Mahajan District Advisor PSA Srinagar were part of the delegation.