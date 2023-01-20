PSAJK condoles demise of Education Deptt employee’s mother

On this occasion, Var said that death cannot be avoided or delayed because it is the ultimate truth and everyone has to leave this temporary world but at the same time losing a loved one especially the beloved mother gives unforgettable pain and the loss can never be fulfilled.

The members of delegation expressed their heartfelt sympathy with the grief stricken family and prayed to Almighty for granting the departed soul highest place in Jannah and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.