PSAJK initiates capacity building programme

Also a first of its kind, two day teachers’ training programme concluded at Al-Huda Public School Pattan today, a statement said.

“More than 30 teachers of private schools from three zones of Pattan area participated in the programme. During the two day capacity building programme, teachers were acquainted with latest knowledge about teaching pedagogy and the changing scenario of education especially under the challenges put before us by the covidpandemic,”the statement said.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, G.N.Var, President PSAJK said that the association has initiated a massive capacity building programme for teachers.

Teachers of private schools from all zones of Jammu and Kashmir will be given training so that teachers are equipped to impart quality education to the children as per the latest global requirements and to make teachers capable of facing the challenges in the education system.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary PSAJK G N Shakir said that our teachers need to be equipped with the latest techniques of teaching so that the students are in a position to compete with their global counterparts. Pertinent to mention that PSAJK has devised a schedule for capacity building of teachers across Kashmir division and in the first phase, teachers from Pattan, Palhalan and adjacent zones were given the training.