PSAJK organises teacher training workshops with veteran scientist

Srinagar, Dec 12: Continuing its programme of quality education and training of teachers, Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) held a series of workshops with veteran mathematics scientist Dr Safdar Quddus.
The Math Teachers workshops were held at Green Valley Educational Institute, Ellahibagh, SRM Welkin Educational Institute Sopore and International Delhi Public School Shopian.
Dr Safdar Quddus is SERB Research Scientist at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He has done his PhD in Mathematics from Washington University,USA . His research papers have been published in many international magazines, and he is a research speaker at International Maths Conferences.
He had a fruitful discussion with staff members about challenges in teaching mathematics to students. He suggested the teachers introduce math by relating it to what surrounds students. Terming mathematics as one of the vital subjects, he gave tips on how to help develop interest of students in this subject.
He said that abstract concepts should be illustrated by examples while being sharpened and tested by problems. While explaining an example, he suggested maximizing the number of steps, each catering to a new/recent topic. “Habituate students to understand the problem and then reach out for the answer. A complete understanding of the problem is almost the solution,” he said during his address.
The Association said that it aims to utilise the winter months to best prepare the faculty of schools to deal with new challenges of education. “To impart quality education to our students, we need to have quality faculty. Inviting the renowned Mathematics scientist like Dr Safdar Quddus is part of the same programme. Such training workshops will help bring our faculty at par with world standards, which in turn will ensure that our students get quality education and be prepared for new challenges of life and academics,” said a spokesperson of PSAJK.