PSAJK organises teacher training workshops with veteran scientist

He had a fruitful discussion with staff members about challenges in teaching mathematics to students. He suggested the teachers introduce math by relating it to what surrounds students. Terming mathematics as one of the vital subjects, he gave tips on how to help develop interest of students in this subject.

He said that abstract concepts should be illustrated by examples while being sharpened and tested by problems. While explaining an example, he suggested maximizing the number of steps, each catering to a new/recent topic. “Habituate students to understand the problem and then reach out for the answer. A complete understanding of the problem is almost the solution,” he said during his address.