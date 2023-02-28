PSAJK urges Govt to exempt schools from payment of property tax

The Association said that the schools have suffered a lot during the last few years and this has plunged the majority of educational institutes into a financially precarious situation. “Our schools are under huge debt. The inflation has broken the back of our institutes. We cannot go for a major fee hike as we have to consider the financial situation of the parents too. In such conditions when our hands are tied, the imposition of property tax will further burden us,” said the spokesperson of the Association.

The Association said that the imposition of any tax ultimately has to be borne by the end consumer and in case of schools it is the parents. “There are two ways where schools can absorb the shock of any more taxes. In the first case the parents have to bear the burden as the tax component will directly reflect in the fee of children. Secondly if parents are not in a position to pay more, then school will have to go for cost cutting exercise. Schools will downsize or remove facilities aiming to provide quality education to children,” the spokesperson said. “In all cases it is the society that will suffer.”