PSAJK welcomes appointment of new Principal Secretary Education

Srinagar: Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) today welcomed the appointment of Alok Kumar as Principal Secretary School Education Department.
The Association said that Alok Kumar will bring new energy and new positive change in the entire education sector. “The previous officials have started number of good initiatives to streamline the education sector and make it among the best performing sectors. We hope that Mr Alok Kumar will continue the legacy of that positive work and also add new initiatives from his vast experience for the benefit of students and the teaching community,” a spokesperson of PSAJK said.
The Association said that the education sector in Kashmir has still not come out of the challenging period of the last couple of years. “There are a number of challenges staring at us which need collective effort to resolve. We will be extending our full support in every initiative that is aimed to benefit the students, teachers and all stakeholders,” he said. “The LG administration is determined to develop the education on modern lines at par with global standards and we hope Mr Alok Kumar will help in fulfilling that vision.”