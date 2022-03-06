PSAJK’s transport rate card evokes criticism; parents say association dictating terms

“On one hand the government acts in favour of parents and on the other hand they give a free hand to private schools to issue diktats. They (schools) are openly looting parents and unnecessarily depriving students from getting education,” the parent said.

Another parent accused private schools of always looking for their profit by putting parents in distress.

“Every parent does not belong to the elite class or upper middle class. Even business class people also faced huge losses due to the pandemic. The administration should intervene and take some action,” said Shoaib Ahmad, a parent.