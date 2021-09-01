PSAK office bearers take oath

A statement of PSAK issued here said that the function was presided over by Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) President Ghulam NabiVar and attended by other dignitaries of the district including Principal DIET Javid Iqbal Wani, EJAC President Mir Fayaz, President Traders Federation KupwaraShowkatMasoodi, General Secretary Coaching Centres Association Lateef Masudi, and others.

It said that the oath was taken by the district body of PSAK wherein Nazir Ahmad Malik took oath as district president, Farooq Ahmad Pir as vice president, Javid Ahmad Mir as general secretary, Muhammad Ashraf Baba as chief advisor, Zahoor Ahmad as treasurer, Muhammed Jaffar Dar as publicity secretary, and G H Masoodi as organiser.

The statement said that besides three councils - Academic Council, Sports and Event Council, and Public Relations and Grievance Cell were formed for which the directors were also nominated.

It said that Abdul Rashid Sofi was nominated as Director Academic Council, Sheikh Parvaiz as Director Sports and Events and B A Shah as Director PR and Grievance Cell.

The statement said that an executive council was also framed which comprises of entire district body, 13 zonal presidents and three directors.

It said that Var while congratulating the new office bearers hailed the contribution of the teaching community and school management during the turbulent times of the last two years.

The spokesman quoted Var as saying that it was heartening to see how the teachers and the school owners worked hard to provide education to the students during the toughest of times and in the toughest of locations right from far-flung areas of Kupwara to urban centres of Srinagar.

He said that Var extended full support of PSAJK to the office bearers towards working for bringing quality and value-based education to the students of Kupwara.

Principal DIET KupwaraJavid Iqbal and President EJAC Kupwara Mir Fayaz also addressed the meeting.