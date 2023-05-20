 Public awareness against drug abuse, drug addiction needed: Masoodi

Srinagar, May 20: National Conference Member of the Parliament from Anantnag Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi on Saturday called for an aggressive public awareness campaign against drug abuse and drug addiction by the administration and civil society groups.
According to a press note , he was speaking after inaugurating a cricket tournament at Mattan. On the occasion, Masoodi impressed upon the youth to take notice of the gravity of challenge and make coordinated efforts to combat the menace.
Later in the day he visited Mattan temple and Chattisinghpora Gurudwara. Masoodi said that to combat this rising societal problem, multi-pronged rehabilitation, counselling and guidance policy is indispensable to be implemented on ground to monitor drug abuse and take remedial measures to curb the menace. He also emphasised on conducting awareness campaigns on mass scale against drug menace to sensitize the youth about hazards and ill effects of consuming drugs.
“It is the collective responsibility of all the sections of society to join this fight with determined efforts and proactive approach to bring the youth of Shopian out of the darkness of drug addiction,” the MP said.
He said that sports can keep youth away from drugs and urged the authorities for a need to engage youth in sports activities. Masoodi enjoined upon the youth to get associated with the sports activities regularly as it was vital for their mental and physical development.
He said sports activities are pivotal for channelising the energy of youth in a positive direction besides keeping them physically and mentally fit.