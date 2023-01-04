Public grievance redressal camp conducted

The programme was chaired by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak at Higher Secondary School Panzan. At the outset, various PRIs, village elders and others respected from Panzan, Hushro, Ganjibagh, Lalgam, Shah Mohalla, Porwar, Chilich and other adjoining villages raised their demands with the ADDC and demanded timely resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, ADDC called for speedy execution and completion of developmental works in the area. He said in order to provide better electricity supply to the local population, work on Ranger and Panzan receiving stations was going on in full swing and are nearing completion.