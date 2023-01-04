Public grievance redressal camp conducted

Budgam, Jan 4: The District Administration Budgam today conducted Public Grievance Redressal camp at Panchayat Halqa Panzan in Block Chadoora.
The programme was chaired by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak at Higher Secondary School Panzan. At the outset, various PRIs, village elders and others respected from Panzan, Hushro, Ganjibagh, Lalgam, Shah Mohalla, Porwar, Chilich and other adjoining villages raised their demands with the ADDC and demanded timely resolution.
Speaking on the occasion, ADDC called for speedy execution and completion of developmental works in the area. He said in order to provide better electricity supply to the local population, work on Ranger and Panzan receiving stations was going on in full swing and are nearing completion.
Similarly, work is also in progress on Hushro- Panzan WSS construction of a filtration plant and new service reservoir to provide potable water supply to the area. Ex Engineer Irrigation informed that under flood management restoration of weak spots and protection works shall be carried out at all identified spots on Shaliganga Nallah besides, restoration work for 4 irrigation canals including off take points shall be taken up for execution under District Irrigation Plan in the area.
ADDC stressed on development of road connectivity and all hassle- free irrigation and potable water supply be ensured to locals.
Later, the ADDC also inspected the irrigation canals and directed concerned to ensure prompt restoration of the canal for adequate water supply to the farmers.
ADDC emphasized that improvement works in health, education and other sectors including mining in Shaliganga Nallah shall be taken up with the relevant quarters for prompt redressal. He instructed Panchayat members to ensure cleanliness and maintenance of proper sanitation in all panchayat halqas of the block and urged PRIs to ensure that people ensure a ban on use of one-time plastic items and dumping of garbage roadside and in open areas.