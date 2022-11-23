Public grievance redressal camp held at Balhama

The Grievance Redressal Camp was attended by local public representatives including DDC Member Balhama, Engineer Ajaz, BDC Member Khonmoh, Manzoor Ahmad, other PRI members and a large number of people of Balhama, Zaffran Colony and other areas.

During the Grievance Redressal Camp, local PRI representatives, public delegations and individuals projected various issues and demands before the DC including upgradation of Health Centre to NTPHC, construction of multipurpose Community Hall, retaining walls, Playground, augmentation of drainage system, resumption of work on dewatering pump station, upgradation and macadamisation of link and inner roads, providing ATM facility and other issues.