Public grievance redressal camp held at Balhama

Srinagar, Nov 23: Continuing its endeavour to bring Administration to the door steps of the people particularly living in remote areas of the District, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today presided over a Public Grievance Redressal Camp under weekly Block Diwas programme at Balhama in Panthachowk Tehsil of the District.
The Grievance Redressal Camp was attended by local public representatives including DDC Member Balhama, Engineer Ajaz, BDC Member Khonmoh, Manzoor Ahmad, other PRI members and a large number of people of Balhama, Zaffran Colony and other areas.
During the Grievance Redressal Camp, local PRI representatives, public delegations and individuals projected various issues and demands before the DC including upgradation of Health Centre to NTPHC, construction of multipurpose Community Hall, retaining walls, Playground, augmentation of drainage system, resumption of work on dewatering pump station, upgradation and macadamisation of link and inner roads, providing ATM facility and other issues.
The DC after giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. He also assured them that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be taken up with concerned to ensure their fulfilment.
The DC also gave on the spot direction to the concerned officers for time bound redressal of the public issues.
Responding to the demand of upgradation of Health Centre to NTPHC, the DC said that the DPR of Rs 3.50 crore has already been made to fulfil the long pending public demand and a suitable land has also been identified in Balhama to provide better healthcare facilities to people in locality.
After the culmination of Block Diwas, the DC visited Shri Mata Bala Deviji temple, Balhama to have on spot assessment of works to be taken for its development and beautification.
On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned Officers to take up the works for construction of the sitting area/Transit shed for the halt of devotees paying homage to Shri Mata Bala Deviji at the Temple, besides face lifting and beautification of the site. He also visited a local shrine and assured of funding for temporary halt facility.