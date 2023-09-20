Public grievance redressal camp  held at Fakir Gujri

After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the Deputy Commissioner sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp and assured the people of Fakir Gujri and other areas of Harwan Block that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be addressed on priority. He also gave on the spot directions to the concerned officers for time bound redressal of the public issues.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner urged the local youth to avail benefit from schemes of Agriculture, Horticulture and Government self-employment schemes to earn a dignified livelihood for themselves and their family. He also stressed the people to join their hands with the District Administration in eradication of drug abuse.